Jared O'Mara has said he intends to stand in Sheffield Hallam again

Sheffield Hallam's Independent MP Jared O'Mara has said he intends to stand for election again despite criticism of his voting record.

The 37-year-old has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018.

His victory against former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg was one of the shocks of the 2017 general election.

The MP has rejected the criticism of his voting record and said parliament should make it easier for people to attend and vote.

Mr O'Mara, talking to the BBC, rejected any idea he would stand down as an MP.

He said he would rise like a "phoenix from the flames" and said thanks to his new staff, he was "really getting things done".

"I am going nowhere, and I'm here for you whether you want me here for you or not", he said.

"With the support of those around me and with renewed vigour, I'm standing again next time."

Jared O'Mara it was the "love of his city" that had stopped him from quitting over the last two years

In his maiden speech to the Commons, the MP had described himself as the "very first autistic MP, as well as having cerebral palsy and other disabilities".

He also repeated his request for a change to the rules to allow immobile and disabled MPs to vote remotely from home.

"Every single time their MP can't make it, they're [constituents] missing out on a vote because of an archaic and discriminatory procedure," Mr O'Mara said.

He called on parliament to modernise and said "politics isn't about Westminster, politics is about the constituency and the constituents first."

Mr O'Mara quit the Labour party last July after being suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.

