Image copyright Sadacca Studios Image caption The studio has been shut for more than a decade

A recording studio that has been unused for a decade has reopened after a "shoestring" refurbishment.

Sadacca Studios, on the Wicker, in Sheffield, is now a community music space and arts venue.

Based in the former Bob Marley studio it has been equipped by Musical Works, a not-for-profit organisation.

Studio manager Chris Morris said: "This sort of space is much needed, it's open to everybody."

The studio is based at the Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association.

"We are reminding our students that music is a physical activity, as a lot of younger people think it's all digital and online," he said.

The studios has been brought back into use by volunteers and using mainly donated equipment.

"It has been done on a shoestring," Mr Morris said.

Image copyright PA Media

Made in Sheffield - a selection

ABC

Arctic Monkeys

Heaven 17

Human League

Joe Cocker

Pulp

Richard Hawley

Sheffield was "blessed with a reputation for producing culturally significant bands" but it needed a place for people in the music scene to meet, Mr Morris added.

He is a music producer who had previously played with local band the Longpigs, alongside Sheffield musician Richard Hawley.

Several groups, including one from the Refugee Council, are already using the studio complex.

Image copyright Sadacca Studios Image caption Chris Morris said "the psychological benefits of music are tremendous"

