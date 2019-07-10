Image copyright PA Image caption There has been a long-running row in Sheffield over thousands of trees that have been cut down since 2012

Almost 200 trees which were due to be felled have been saved after a reassessment, a report has revealed.

A survey of 309 trees on streets in Sheffield, found 191 could be retained "on a longer-term basis".

A report, going before Sheffield City Council's cabinet on 17 July, says the council is looking at developing a new strategy for the city's street trees.

The Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG) said it was "frustrated" by the council's actions over recent years.

In the report, Mick Crofts of Sheffield City Council, said a further 26 trees required "bespoke solutions to be designed" but were "in principle, capable of being retained".

Work to fell trees as part of the Streets Ahead project was on hold for most of 2018 following clashes between workers and campaigners.

Plans to create a new tree strategy - drawn up between the council, contractors and campaigners - were later agreed.

STAG co-chair Paul Brooke said the group felt "vindicated" but "incredibly frustrated about what has happened over the last few years".

"It's cost us thousands in defending campaigners who've risked prison sentences, but it's cost the council thousands upon thousands in legal expenses, taking us to court," he said.

"All they had to do was do what they've been doing for the last couple of months, if they'd have done it three years ago we never would have been in this situation."

Image copyright PA Image caption Campaigners argued some healthy trees could be saved with adjustments to pavements and roads in Sheffield

Thousands of trees have been felled and replaced with saplings since the start of a £2.2bn 25-year programme of works.

The felled trees had been assessed as either dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory.

However, campaigners claimed many could be saved with amendments to surrounding kerbs and roads.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall, of Sheffield City Council, said: "A specialist team made up of tree and highway specialists has been exploring possible solutions to retain trees, considering all viable options and often carrying out suitable remedial works in the same day.

"The availability of alternative solutions, combined with adjustments to the council's specification around some trees, has allowed us to make significant and positive progress, with the support of all parties."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.