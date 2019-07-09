Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Gary Dean's body was found dead on farmland near his home in September

A mother and son murdered a man after a long-running land feud, a court has heard.

Carol and Scott Dawson attacked Gary Dean with an air rifle, rocks and branches in a "brutal assault" before dumping his body, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Mr Dean was found dead on farmland near his home in September.

Mr Dawson, 41, of Allotts Court, and Ms Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, both deny murder.

The court was told Mr Dean, from Silkstone Common, Barnsley, had been involved in a dispute about the use of land owned by the accused.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC said Mr Dean was attacked on the morning of 6 September and had tried to escape by crawling along a ditch next to the Trans Pennine Trail.

He was found dead in the ditch later that night by a member of the public who was alerted by his mobile phone ringing.

Jurors were told the Dawsons had pursued a vendetta against Mr Dean and had informed police they were going to take matters into their own hands.

Mr Moulson said the pair claimed Mr Dean, of Moorend House, Moorend Lane, had set back plans to make money on an area of their land which had cost £300,000 to buy.

The trial continues.