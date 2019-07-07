Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ian Hudson was described as "a true gentleman" who enjoyed riding his Lambretta in the Peak District

A man who died after his scooter was involved in a crash with a van in Sheffield has been named by police.

Ian Hudson, 66, died in hospital after the collision involving his Lambretta scooter and a van on the A57 Manchester Road on Friday.

His family has appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Paying tribute, they said they were trying to come to terms with what happened.

"He was a friendly and outgoing man with many friends across Sheffield," they said.

"He had ridden scooters and motorbikes for many years, [and] would regularly drive out to the Peak District with friends."

He was an active member of Sheffield Aces Scooter Club, who also paid tribute to him, calling him "a true gentleman and friend".

