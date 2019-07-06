Sheffield A57 crash kills scooter rider, 66
- 6 July 2019
A man has died after his scooter was involved in a crash with a van in Sheffield.
The collision, involving a yellow Mercedes van and a black Lambretta scooter happened on the A57 Manchester Road on Friday afternoon.
The rider of the scooter, a 66-year-old local man, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.