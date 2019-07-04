Barnsley plaque for Barry Hines who inspired Kes film
The author of the book that inspired the film Kes has been honoured in his home town with a blue plaque.
Barry Hines, born near Barnsley, is best known for his novel A Kestrel for a Knave on which director Ken Loach based the film.
The plaque adorns a house he once lived in at Hoyland Common. Hines died in 2016 aged 76.
Loach said: "I think it's a brilliant memorial. Barry wouldn't have said much, but underneath he'd be chuffed."
The director praised Hines' writing: "He had a gift of penning a few lines of dialogue and you knew the character.
"He was a brilliant writer; he could always capture the rhythm and comedy of local speech... and underneath was the complexity of people's lives."
Hines was a teacher before turning to writing and publishing his first novel, The Blinder, in 1966.
His second novel - A Kestrel for a Knave - about a young working-class boy named Billy who finds and trains a kestrel, was published in 1968 and filmed the following year.
Hines also wrote Threads, a 1984 BBC film that dramatised the effects of a nuclear strike on Sheffield, and a TV play, The Price of Coal.
