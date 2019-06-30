Image copyright Google Image caption Officers said the Ford Mondeo hit wooden posts before stopping outside a Jet petrol station

A man has died in a car crash outside a petrol station in South Yorkshire.

The silver Ford Mondeo hit wooden posts on the side of Meadowbank Road in Rotherham at about 01:30 BST.

It stopped outside the Jet petrol station near Pembroke Street, where a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said it wanted to talk to the occupants of a black Seat Leon and a dark coloured Seat Altea, which were parked in the petrol station at the time of the crash.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk