Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jack Ritchie took his own life seven years after he began gambling at school

The parents of a gambling addict who killed himself want the government held liable for his death, a coroner has been told.

Jack Ritchie, 24, originally from Sheffield, took his own life in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017.

A pre-inquest review into his death heard he had been battling an addiction to gambling since he was 17.

His family argues a failure by the UK authorities to treat gambling problems contributed to his death.

Paul Greaney QC, representing the family at Sheffield Coroner's Court, said it was "not fanciful" to suggest the state could be held to account.

He said the authorities were aware of the risks of the gambling methods, including fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) and online gambling, that Mr Ritchie used.

Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz Ritchie, have asked that Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the right to life, be engaged in his inquest.

Mr Greaney said: "It is, we suggest, a bold submission to argue that gambling, particularly on FOBTs and online, does not lead to a risk to life."

Image caption Liz and Charles Ritchie believe the government should be held to account for their son's death

He said it was arguable that authorities had fallen short in terms of regulation, treatment and the implementation of preventative measures.

"They [the Ritchie family] consider that there is evidence of a longstanding link between gambling addiction and suicide, which the state was aware of prior to and at the time of Jack's death."

The hearing heard Mr Ritchie's addition began as a 17-year-old in 2010 when he managed to lose £8,000.

The problem worsened when he graduated from university and began work. He saw a private therapist, attended Gamblers Anonymous and received NHS outpatient support.

He moved to Vietnam to teach English in August 2017 but sent an email to his parents on 19 November 2017 saying he was having a "bad time".

It emerged he had lost £2,000 gambling online and he agreed to install anti-gambling software.

On 22 November 2017, the day of his death, he emailed his parents saying he had not installed the software and had been gambling all day.

"The point is, I'm past the point of controlling myself and I'm not coming back from this one," he wrote.

The hearing continues.

