Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Francisco Parente was last seen in Crookes

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Sheffield for a week.

Francisco Parente was last seen at about 21:00 BST on 16 June in the Western Road area of Crookes.

Officers said it was "extremely" out of character for him to have not contacted his family or friends since then.

The 22-year-old is believed to have been wearing a blue anorak, blue jeans and brown leather slip-on shoes.

