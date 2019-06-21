Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin are both charged with two counts of murder

A mother has appeared in court charged with murdering her two teenage sons.

Sarah Barrass appeared at Sheffield Crown Court accused of killing Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 at a house in Sheffield.

Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of murdering the two boys, appeared in court by video link.

No pleas were entered during the 20-minute hearing. A trial date has been fixed for 12 November, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Ms Barrass, 34, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC remanded Ms Barrass and Mr Machin in custody and said they will appear again for a hearing at the same court on 9 September.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 07:30 on Friday 24 May.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but confirmed at the time that it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk