Image copyright Highways England/Crown Copyright Image caption The M1 northbound near Tinsley remains closed following the three-vehicle crash

Two men have died in a three-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway.

The collision happened at about 08:15 BST on the northbound carriageway at J34, the Meadowhall Interchange, near Sheffield.

It involved a lorry, a van and a car and both victims died at the scene. Their families have been told.

A 39-year-old man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The northbound carriageway remains closed and officers want to hear from witnesses, especially any motorists with dashcam footage.

