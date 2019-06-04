Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kevin McCabe (left) and Prince Abdullah, pictured in September 2013

A Saudi prince involved in running Sheffield United thought his co-owner had "somewhat parochial" views on the club's future, a court has heard.

The High Court is hearing evidence in a battle for control of the Premier League club between its two owners.

Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Kevin McCabe have worked together for six years.

The prince is the grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.

He said he respected Mr McCabe's passion for Sheffield United but found his views on the club's progress "somewhat parochial".

Mr McCabe's family-owned company, Sheffield United Ltd, has alleged conspiracy and unfairly prejudicial conduct and is seeking damages against the prince.

UTB, a company controlled by Prince Abdullah, wants declarations in respect of its rights under an investment and shareholders' agreement.

Mr McCabe, a Yorkshire businessman and lifelong Blades fan, thought the prince had "substantial wealth" when they started working together in 2013, the court was told.

"I am a self-made man," the prince said. "Compared to Manchester City or PSG I don't have substantial wealth".

Prince Abdullah said in a written witness statement that in late 2017 it had become apparent Mr McCabe "would not honour" an agreement between the two men.

"My interests have always been the good of the football club and protecting my own interests and investments in it", he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sheffield United has won promotion to the Premier League

Barrister Paul Downes QC, leading Sheffield United Ltd's legal team, outlined Mr McCabe's case earlier in the trial.

"The dispute is about which of the two co-owners of the club can take control and on what terms," he said.

Mr Downes said the club was worth "substantial sums", but UTB's case was "that they are entitled to take 50% of the club for £5m".

The McCabes had "invested in the order of £100m in Sheffield United over the years", he added.

Mr Justice Fancourt is analysing their fight for the newly promoted football club.

The co-owners both deny allegations made against them.

The hearing continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.