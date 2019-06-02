Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin are charged with the murder of the two boys

A church vigil is to be held for two teenage boys allegedly murdered by their mother in Sheffield.

Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, were found in the Shiregreen area of the city on 24 May.

Their mother, 34-year-old Sarah Barrass, and Brandon Machin, 38, have been charged with murder.

The Rev David Dean-Revill, from St James and St Christopher's Church, said the community of Shiregreen had been affected by what had happened.

He said: "Shiregreen is a friendly and resilient community that will be shaken by this tragic event.

"Please pray for those deeply affected and the people of Shiregreen at this time."

Candles will be lit at the vigil at the church on Bellhouse Road from 15:00 to 17:00 BST.

Ms Barrass has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

Both she and Mr Machin have been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 June.

Sheffield City Council has confirmed that a serious case review is to be held into the boys' deaths.

