Murder arrest over Martin Rigg Sheffield tram death
- 1 June 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield.
Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May, shortly before 22:30 BST, near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later.
Police said the arrested man, a 26-year-old, was from the Shiregreen area.
Detectives said they were still working to establish what happened before Mr Rigg was hit by the tram and appealed for witnesses.