Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Murder arrest over Martin Rigg Sheffield tram death

  • 1 June 2019
Martin Rigg Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption Martin Rigg died in hospital four days after he was hit

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield.

Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May, shortly before 22:30 BST, near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later.

Police said the arrested man, a 26-year-old, was from the Shiregreen area.

Detectives said they were still working to establish what happened before Mr Rigg was hit by the tram and appealed for witnesses.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites