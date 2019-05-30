Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin are charged with the murder of the two boys

A serious case review is to be held into the deaths of two boys in Sheffield, the city council has confirmed.

Blake Barrass, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, were found dead on Friday.

Their mother, Sarah Barrass, 34, and Brandon Machin, 38, have been charged with their murder.

Ms Barrass has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children. Both were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

They are due back at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 June and a provisional trial date has been set for November.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Sheffield City Council's cabinet member for children and families, said she was "devastated" to hear of the deaths.

She said the review would be formally commissioned by the Safeguarding Children Board, which is due to meet next on 13 June.

"All partners in the city will be coming together to understand, review and reflect on exactly what happened and why," she said.

The review's findings will be made public once it has concluded, she added.

