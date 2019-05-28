Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Emergency services were called to the Shiregreen area of Sheffield on Friday morning

A mother charged with the murder of her two teenage sons at a house in Sheffield has been remanded in custody.

Sarah Barrass, 34, is accused of murdering 14-year-old Blake Barrass and Tristan Barrass, 13, in the Shiregreen area on Friday.

She appeared at Sheffield Crown Court alongside Brandon Machin, 38, who also faces two counts of murder.

Ms Barrass is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

Judge Roger Thomas QC fixed a trial date for 12 November and said Ms Barrass and Mr Machin would next appear on 21 June.