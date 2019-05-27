Image copyright PA Image caption Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene in Shiregreen, Sheffield

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of two boys who died in a house in Sheffield.

The woman, 34, and the man, 37, each face two counts of murder relating to the death of the boys, aged 14 and 13, in the Shiregreen area on Friday.

The woman is also accused of three counts of attempted murder.

The pair were remanded in custody by magistrates in Sheffield and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

Neither of the defendants entered pleas to the charges.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk