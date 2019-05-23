Image caption An area of the town centre was cordoned off by police

A woman with paranoid schizophrenia stabbed one man and tried to attack another with a kitchen knife, shouting "kill, kill, kill", a court heard.

Ayaan Ali, 29, of Isleworth, west London, stabbed one man in the centre of Barnsley minutes after arriving at the town's transport interchange.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Ms Ali then tried to attack a window cleaner who fended her off with a bucket.

She denies attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon and affray.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told the jury there was no dispute that it was Ms Ali with the knife in the square.

He said the issue for them was "about the defence of insanity".

Kate Batty, prosecuting, said the question for jury was whether Ms Ali knew what she was doing, and also whether she knew what she was doing was wrong.

The court heard that Ms Ali, a hospital in-patient, stabbed Andrew Froggatt and chased him for around 100m through the town centre before turning on window cleaner Mark Watson.

She attempted to stab Mr Watson telling him, "You're a male prostitute, I'm going to kill you".

Mr Watson entangled his attacker in a market stall tarpaulin and used his bucket to defend himself, jurors heard.

Bank worker Kaye Asquith described trying to "frantically shut the automatic doors" when she saw Ms Ali coming towards her with the knife.

She said: "When she was running around Peel Square I could hear her shouting, 'kill, kill, kill' and also muttering."

She was later arrested at the transport interchange around 30 minutes after she arrived in the town centre.

The case continues.

