Image caption The girl and her family are being supported by specialist officers, said police

A teenager arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield has been released on bail.

The attack happened in Richmond Heights Woods, in the Richmond area of the city, in the early hours of Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy, a 16-year-old from Sheffield, was arrested on Tuesday and the investigation continues.

Det Insp Tom Woodward said the inquiry was "complex" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

