A 12-year-old girl has been raped in woodland in Sheffield.

The attack in the early hours of Sunday happened in Richmond Heights Woods in the Richmond area of the city.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl and her family were currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of enquiry.

Detectives hunting for the attacker have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.