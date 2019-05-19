Image copyright Google Image caption The teenage boy was found with gunshot wound to his leg in Sheffield

A teenager has been shot in the leg in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Spital Lane at 00:10 BST and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable condition".

A large cordon remains in place at the scene as detectives investigate. South Yorkshire Police has urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.

