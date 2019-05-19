Boy, 16, serious after being shot in leg in Sheffield
- 19 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been shot in the leg in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Spital Lane at 00:10 BST and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable condition".
A large cordon remains in place at the scene as detectives investigate. South Yorkshire Police has urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.