Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The work involves conducting basic safety checks, such as ensuring tyres are correctly inflated

Volunteers are being used to help maintain South Yorkshire Police cars that respond to 999 calls.

Police are actively recruiting people to help with day-to-day maintenance and checks.

The force hopes that by using maintenance volunteers, officers can spend more time patrolling the streets.

Volunteers are already helping out maintaining vehicles in Sheffield and Rotherham and the scheme is being extended across the county.

Lisa Potter, who is responsible for about 100 volunteers, said the work involved conducting basic safety checks, such as ensuring tyres were correctly inflated, the engine had enough oil and there was fluid in the screen-wash tank.

They also make sure the police "kit" on board vehicles is all present and do some cleaning, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

Ms Potter said: "We are not asking for mechanics, but for people who know their way around a vehicle and can make the basic checks.

"There are three posts at the moment; it is fairly new and we have been trying to get it off the ground for some time."

The volunteer roles are scrutinised by a board before being offered opened to non-police personnel.

This is chaired by a superintendent and involves trade union and Police Federation representatives, to confirm any new work is suitable to be given over people wanting to help.