A mother and her two-year-old daughter who police said had "disappeared off the face of the Earth" have been found.

Sebjana Myzeqari, 24, and toddler Enissa had not been seen or heard from since they were last seen in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on 2 April.

South Yorkshire Police officers previously said they were "incredibly concerned" for the Albanian national and her child's safety.

The pair have now been located "safe and well", according to the force.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.