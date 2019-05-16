Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage showed the lorry out of control as it was driven at speed in Brierley

An internal review is under way after a criminal under the supervision of the Probation Service stole a lorry before a fatal crash in South Yorkshire.

David Mellor was in the cab of the vehicle which struck and killed Jacqueline Wileman near Barnsley.

Her family believes she would "still be alive" if the Probation Service had "done their job properly".

A Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed a serious further offence review was taking place.

The development, first reported in the Yorkshire Post, comes as it was announced offender supervision would be renationalised, reversing changes made in 2014 by then Justice Secretary Chris Grayling.

Mrs Wileman, 58, was walking in Brierley on 14 September when she was struck by the tractor unit, which then hit two parked cars and smashed into the side of a house.

During a trial, Sheffield Crown Court heard Mellor had earlier stolen the vehicle from his employers and was a passenger during the fatal collision.

The driver, Karn Hill, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, with Mellor and two other passengers convicted of the same offence.

On Tuesday, Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, raised the case in Parliament during a debate about prisons and probation.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption David Mellor was jailed along with three other men at Sheffield Crown Court in February

She told the House of Commons: "I await the results of the internal review into what more could be done to improve the Probation Service in the case of Jackie Wileman, and what lessons can be learned."

The Labour MP told the hearing the four men had almost 100 previous offences between them, with Mellor - who holds no driving licence - "staggeringly on probation at the time".

Her brother, Johnny Wood, told Ms Peacock: "If the Probation Service had done their job properly my sister would still be alive."

Image copyright PA Image caption The tractor unit hit Mrs Wileman on Common Road before it careered into a house

The review will examine the probation service's involvement with Mellor prior to Mrs Wileman's death.

It looks into specified offences committed by someone on probation at the time of the offence, with an assessment of the probation services received by the individual.