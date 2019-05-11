Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Enissa Myzeqari and Sebjana Myzeqari were last seen leaving a health centre on 2 April

Police are searching for a mother and daughter who have not been seen "for a number of weeks".

Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter Enissa were last seen on CCTV leaving a health centre in Doncaster on 2 April.

Det Insp Anna Sedgwick said there was growing concern about them. They were only reported missing last week.

She appealed for information so police can check the mother and daughter are safe.

The last sighting was at the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West.

"We don't know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster," she said.

"For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well."

Ms Myzeqari is described as 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall with shoulder-length, mousy brown hair. Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.