Image copyright Tom Maddick / SWNS Image caption Residents of Dickan Gardens say the bund has blighted their views of the countryside

An enormous mound of soil that towers over homes has incurred the wrath of residents.

People living in the Doncaster cul-de-sac say the 25ft high soil "bund" has blocked countryside views from their bungalows.

Retired couple Alan and Doreen Boutell are among homeowners who believe it is a blot on the landscape.

Developer Gazeley said it had worked to ensure the bund had "as little impact as possible".

The soil mound was constructed in October 2018 by Gazeley, which is in the process of building two large warehouses on land behind the street.

Some homeowners on Dickan Gardens believe it has caused house prices to drop, with one property being placed on the market for £15,000 less than the average for the street.

Image copyright Tom Maddick / SWNS Image caption The earth mound was built at the back of the homes to block out a warehouse development

Bunds are used in agriculture to collect surface run-off, increase water infiltration and prevent soil erosion.

Former digger driver Mr Boutell, 73, said: "When it was first left, we all thought it would just be temporary.

"But, nearly six months later, it's still there. Nobody can believe it."

Mrs Boutell added: "We used to be able to see the countryside when we sat out in the garden. Now all we can see is a huge pile of muck."

Image copyright Tom Maddick / SWNS Image caption Alan Boutell said "nobody could believe it" when the mound was constructed

Their neighbour John Hotterwell, 69, has also been left upset by the earth pile at the rear of his home.

He said he "can't even see the sky".

Roy Sykes, Doncaster Council's head of planning, said: "They have been built to the approved height but following construction we have been made aware that some residents are unhappy with their size."

A Gazeley spokesman said: "We have been working with the council to ensure that the construction and bunds have as little of an impact as possible."

Image copyright Tom Maddick / SWNS Image caption Mr Boutell said residents thought the bund would be temporary when it was built

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.