Sue Cookman, of Unison said, the energy on the picket lines had "been amazing"

Catering staff at an NHS trust are set to receive a pay rise following two days of industrial action.

Union Unison union said the workers at Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust would receive a nationally-agreed pay rise for NHS staff.

Their jobs were transferred to private firm Sodexo in 2017, which confirmed it had reached agreement with the trust on new pay rates.

Sue Cookman, from Unison, said the workers were "jubilant".

About 70 staff took strike action and more walkouts were planned for later this month because Sodexo did not match NHS pay after the transfer.

The firm said the new Agenda for Change pay rates would be back-dated from last April and would be in place by the end of June.

"We would like to thank our team for their continued hard work in ensuring the standard of care for patients is maintained," Sodexo added.

The firm previously said extra funding for NHS staff had not been extended to include workers for private contractors.

The trust serves more than 420,000 people in South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire.

Its three main hospitals are Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, and Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

