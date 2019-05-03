Image caption Labour lost a total of seven seats in Barnsley as the Liberal Democrats gained three

Barnsley's Labour leader said the council election results were the party's worst result for 15 years.

Sir Steve Houghton blamed the national failure to carry Brexit through for his party's performance - Labour lost seven seats, but retained control.

The Liberal Democrats, who gained three seats to become the main opposition party on the council, put their success down to Labour "arrogance".

Independent candidates also faired well, gaining five seats.

Nationally both the Conservatives and Labour have been losing seats as voters punished them over Brexit.

Sir Steve said the message in Barnsley was "loud and clear" that voters were unhappy that Brexit had not been carried through.

"It is a very bad night, the worst we have had for 15 years," he said

He said Barnsley voted 69% in favour of leaving the European Union and voters "expect Parliament to deliver but it looks like Labour is blocking it."

He said the areas were the Liberal Democrats won were not Brexit "strongholds," but areas where local issues had allowed opponents to gain ground.

The Liberal Democrats accused Labour of "arrogance" in failing to take account of residents' views over local housing and transport issues.

Lord Scriven, a Liberal Democrat peer and former leader of Sheffield City Council, was at the Barnsley vote count.

He said: "This shows right in the Labour heartlands, when they are arrogant and take people for granted we can win seats."

An election has also been held for Sheffield City Council with the results expected later.