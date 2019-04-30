Image copyright Brinsworth Academy Image caption Ryan Durkin was described as "a quiet, popular student with a fun sense of humour"

Tributes have been paid to a "popular student" who died eight days after he was fatally injured in a road crash.

Ryan Durkin, 15, was critically injured when he was struck by two cars, one after the other, on Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham, on 19 April, police said.

A man is charged with a number of offences in connection to the crash, and a teenager was arrested.

Brinsworth Academy, where Ryan was a pupil, said it was "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death".

'Bright future'

Associate Principal John Naylor described the youngster as "a quiet, popular student with a fun sense of humour", who had "a very close group of loyal friends".

"He had great potential and a bright future ahead of him, particularly in sport, where he was a crucial member of the school football team.

"He will be remembered by staff as a polite, well-mannered student with a wonderful smile."

Image copyright Google Image caption Ryan Durkin was hit in the Brinsworth area of Rotherham

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding over a separate incident on 12 April, in which a car was reportedly stolen from a house in Penistone, Barnsley, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.