Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jared O'Mara resigned from the Labour Party in July 2018

Jared O'Mara has announced a "temporary pause" in handling casework while he recruits new parliamentary staff and moves office.

The Sheffield Hallam MP said the hiatus would last "several weeks" and has asked constituents to be patient.

Mr O'Mara has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in July 2018.

He quit the party after being suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.

In a statement, Mr O'Mara said he was in the "middle of a recruitment drive" and thanked "all staff who have served me to date".

He said he would be leaving his Sheffield office, in Tapton House Road, "soon" in order to find a larger premises with better transport links and improved accessibility.

He said: "During the course of this process there will be a temporary pause lasting several weeks before myself and my new team can recommence casework and correspondence and I would like to thank my constituents in advance for their patience during this transitional period.

"As soon as the paperwork process is completed and my new team all start their new roles we will be swiftly completing the change of office."

Mr O'Mara was elected to Parliament in June 2017, unseating former deputy prime minster Nick Clegg.

