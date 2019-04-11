Image caption Sheffield MP Louise Haigh said it was "inconceivable" a rapist could get in contact with their child

Rapists who father a child as a result of their crimes should be blocked from getting automatic parental rights, an MP has said.

Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, is trying to change the law following the case of Rotherham grooming survivor Sammy Woodhouse.

Ms Woodhouse was left horrified when Rotherham Council approached her rapist to "encourage contact" with his child.

The MP said it was "inconceivable" this could happen.

The Parental Rights (Rapists) and Family Courts Bill was given its first reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

It also seeks to allow an inquiry into how family courts respond to allegations of domestic abuse.

MPs heard Ms Woodhouse gave evidence against Arshid Hussain, the ringleader of a notorious child abuse gang, who was jailed for 35 years in 2016.

Ms Woodhouse says she was not notified by Rotherham Council, who had contacted Hussain about the child in 2017.

Image caption Sammy Woodhouse was not aware of the contact between Rotherham Council and rapist Hussain

"It is difficult to imagine how anyone could have posed a greater threat to Sammy or her son than Arshid Hussain, that is why the law clearly needs to change," Ms Haigh told the Commons.

"We need to flip the presumption that anyone who has fathered a child through rape should be encouraged to apply for access regardless of the risk they present, to removing that automatic right and allowing the courts to only grant access in exceptional circumstances if it is in the clear interests of the child."

Ms Haigh tweeted her thanks to those who sponsored her Bill and said she hoped "the government now sees the need to urgently act".

