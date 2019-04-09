Eight men deny raping teenage girl in Sheffield
Eight men have denied raping a teenage girl in Sheffield on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2012.
They appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier and entered not guilty pleas to all charges.
Usman Din also denied trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
A ninth man - Saba Mohammed - pleaded not guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. All of the defendants were bailed until a trial date on 6 January.
The charged men
- Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield - denies three counts of rape and one count of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation
- Tony Juone, 60, of Pitt Lane, Sheffield - denies one count of rape
- Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of no fixed abode - denies one count of rape
- Farhad Mirzae, 29, of Ironside Road, Sheffield - denies two counts of rape
- Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Sheffield - denies one count of rape
- Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Sheffield - denies one count of rape
- Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield - denies three counts of rape
- Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield - denies one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Sheffield - denies one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
