Image caption The white Mercedes was stolen when the man pulled up at the junction with Lease Hall Road and got out of the car

Surgeons have saved the hand of a 25-year-old man after it was severed during a carjacking.

He was attacked by a group of men on East Bawtry Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday.

The victim had been driving a white Mercedes when he pulled over near Lease Gate Road and was attacked by the group with a "metal weapon".

South Yorkshire Police said he had undergone surgery at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

Image caption Police said the attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack at around 22:50 BST

The force said the attackers fled in the victim's Mercedes after getting out of a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police are reviewing CCTV and appealing for anyone with information.

