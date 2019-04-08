Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jarvin Blake was stabbed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 8 March 2018

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a father of three in a Sheffield street.

Jarvin Blake, 22, was stabbed on Catherine Street, Burngreave, at about 15:00 GMT on 8 March 2018. He died later in hospital.

Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, was remanded in custody at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

Three other men deny murder and are due to stand trial at the same court, with the trial expected to last a month.

Josiah Alan Foster, 26, Caine Gray, 27, and Devon Walker, 25, deny murder.

