Image caption The white Mercedes was stolen when the man pulled up at the junction with Lease Hall Road and got out of the car

A 25-year-old man had his hand severed during a carjacking in South Yorkshire.

The victim was attacked by a group of men on East Bawtry Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday, police said.

He had been driving alone in a white Mercedes when he pulled over near Lease Gate Road, got out and was attacked by the group with a "metal weapon".

They then drove off in the Mercedes. South Yorkshire Police said the men were not known to the victim.

Unconfirmed reports said the metal object was a "machete" and the man was "lucky to be alive".

Image caption Police said the attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack at around 22:50 BST

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition with "life-changing injuries".

The attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack.

