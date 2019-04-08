Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man's hand severed in 'machete' carjacking in Rotherham

  • 8 April 2019
The white Mercedes was stolen when the man pulled up at the junction with Lease Hall Road and got out of the car
Image caption The white Mercedes was stolen when the man pulled up at the junction with Lease Hall Road and got out of the car

A 25-year-old man had his hand severed during a carjacking in South Yorkshire.

The victim was attacked by a group of men on East Bawtry Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at about 22:50 BST on Sunday, police said.

He had been driving alone in a white Mercedes when he pulled over near Lease Gate Road, got out and was attacked by the group with a "metal weapon".

They then drove off in the Mercedes. South Yorkshire Police said the men were not known to the victim.

Unconfirmed reports said the metal object was a "machete" and the man was "lucky to be alive".
Image caption Police said the attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack at around 22:50 BST

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition with "life-changing injuries".

The attackers got out of a dark-coloured vehicle before the attack.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites