Sheffield Tesco attack: Man charged after two hurt
- 21 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after two people were attacked with a screwdriver inside a Tesco supermarket.
Police said a 58-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured in the attack at the store on Savile Street in Sheffield on Tuesday.
Sakariya Mohammed, 23, of Grimesthorpe Road, has been charged with wounding, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later.