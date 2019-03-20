Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 2014 report found at least 1,400 children in Rotherham were the victims of abuse between 1997 and 2013

A man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment in connection with the alleged trolling of a Rotherham child sexual abuse survivor.

It comes after a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the BBC she had been targeted online.

She said abuse had been directed at her and her family on social media.

South Yorkshire Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of harassment and fraud offences and released on bail.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield the woman said the alleged abuse began in December and had left her feeling "re-victimised."

"I'm constantly on edge. I feel like I've got to be constantly watching my own back and I should not have to do that," she said.

