Image copyright Richard Atkin Image caption There is a police presence around the store in Sheffield

A man and a woman have been seriously hurt after being attacked by a man carrying a screwdriver.

The assault happened outside a Tesco store on Savile Street, Sheffield about 13:30 GMT, South Yorkshire Police said.

The two people have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, said the force.

A man has been detained at the scene and was being held in police custody, officers said. The store has been evacuated.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and examining CCTV footage.

The store's car park has also been cordoned off.