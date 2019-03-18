Image copyright Dave Johnson Image caption The Welsh flag was spotted above Sheffield Town Hall

Sheffield City Council has been forced to apologise after it mistakenly flew a Welsh flag on St Patrick's Day.

The red dragon emblem was spotted fluttering above Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday instead of Ireland's green, white and orange tricolour.

A council spokesperson said "basic error" was to blame and apologised for any offence called.

The authority said it would be raising the issue with staff and the company responsible.

The error came less than 24 hours after Wales beat Ireland 25-7 to claim the Six Nations rugby title.

Sheffield City Council said: "While we're at it, we would like to congratulate Wales on their fantastic victory in the Six Nations at the weekend and wish everyone a Happy St Patrick's Day, too."