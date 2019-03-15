A man has died in a fire at a house in Sheffield in the early hours.

Firefighters were called to an address in New Cross Drive, Woodhouse, at about 05:30 GMT, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

The fire was thought to have started in a ground-floor room next to the kitchen, and was put out by crews from three stations, the fire service said.

No further details of the dead man have been released, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.