Eleven men charged in Sheffield child sex abuse inquiry
Eleven men have been charged with child sex offences in Sheffield.
The alleged crimes, including rape and trafficking, were committed in the city between 2010 and 2011 against one victim, South Yorkshire Police said.
All 11, who are mainly from Sheffield, are due to appear before the city's magistrates on Tuesday.
Police said the charges were part of "an ongoing multi-agency investigation" in the area.
The charged men
- Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield - charged with three counts of rape and one count of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation
- Tony Ejoune, 60, of Pitt Lane, Sheffield - one count of rape
- Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Sheffield - one count of rape
- Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of no fixed abode - one count of rape
- Farhad Mirzaie, 29, of Ironside Road, Sheffield - two counts of rape
- Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Sheffield - one count of rape
- Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Sheffield - one count of rape
- Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Sheffield - one count of rape
- Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield - three counts of rape
- Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield - one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Saba Mohammed, 40, of Faranden Road, Sheffield - one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice