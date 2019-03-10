Image caption The pedestrian was hit by the car in the Manor area of Sheffield

A 61-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was hit by the car on Prince of Wales Road at the junction of Castlebeck Avenue in Sheffield at 18:40 GMT on Saturday.

Officers said a grey Jaguar XF briefly stopped at the scene before leaving the area.

The car was later recovered a short distance away but officers are still searching for the driver.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or people who have dashcam footage to contact them.