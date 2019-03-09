Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police say the body is believed to be Ricardo Reid

Police searching for a missing man have found a body.

Ricardo Reid, 24, was last seen on CCTV in the Spital area of Sheffield at about 09:10 GMT on 1 March.

South Yorkshire Police said the body of a man had been found near Shirecliffe Lane in the city on Friday.

Officers said that while there had yet to be a formal identification, they believed the body to be Mr Reid and his family had been told and were being supported.