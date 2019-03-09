Ricardo Reid: Body found in Sheffield in search for missing man
- 9 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a missing man have found a body.
Ricardo Reid, 24, was last seen on CCTV in the Spital area of Sheffield at about 09:10 GMT on 1 March.
South Yorkshire Police said the body of a man had been found near Shirecliffe Lane in the city on Friday.
Officers said that while there had yet to be a formal identification, they believed the body to be Mr Reid and his family had been told and were being supported.