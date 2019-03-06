Image caption The flooded section of road at Knowsthorpe Lane and Cross Green Approach

Cars had to be abandoned in Leeds after a road was flooded by wet wipes which had blocked a sewer.

Yorkshire Water said a large ball of wet wipes and concrete in the sewer at Cross Green, near Leeds city centre, caused the flood on Wednesday morning.

Concrete from nearby construction companies added to the blockage, Yorkshire Water said.

The obstruction has been removed and floodwater receded, but the water firm warned people not to flush wet wipes.

