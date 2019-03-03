Image copyright Danny Atkin Image caption The fire was reported just after 09:30 GMT on Sunday

A fire has broken out at a scrap metal recycling plant in South Yorkshire, for the third time in the past two years.

The blaze at Universal Recycling in Kilnhurst, Mexborough, was reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at about 09:30 GMT.

Firefighters were at the scene on Wharfe Road soon afterwards and said it was well alight.

Residents are being asked to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed.

Image caption There have previously been fires at the site in May 2017 and June 2018

South Yorkshire Police officers are also at the scene.

Local resident Danny Atkin said people living nearby were "fed up" with the number of fires at the site.

A fire broke out at Moulding Solutions Ltd, a plastics recycling centre on the same site, in June 2018.

This came after a blaze at Universal Recycling in May 2017.