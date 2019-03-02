Image caption The crash happened on Whams Road, Barnsley on Friday evening

Two men have died in a crash involving two cars in South Yorkshire.

Police said the fatal collision happened near to Fox Holes Grove in Whams Road, Barnsley, at about 18:15 GMT on Friday.

Two men who were travelling in a BMW Z3, aged 57 and 23 years old, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman who had been driving the second car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.