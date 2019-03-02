Two men killed in Barnsley car crash
- 2 March 2019
Two men have died in a crash involving two cars in South Yorkshire.
Police said the fatal collision happened near to Fox Holes Grove in Whams Road, Barnsley, at about 18:15 GMT on Friday.
Two men who were travelling in a BMW Z3, aged 57 and 23 years old, died at the scene.
A 39-year-old woman who had been driving the second car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.