Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham is a former Labour peer

A member of the House of Lords has been charged with three sexual offences.

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, 61, is charged with two counts of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault.

Two other men, Mohammed Farouq, 68, and Mohammed Tariq, 63, both from Rotherham, have also been charged, South Yorkshire Police said.

All three men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 19 March.

Mr Farouq of Worrygoose Lane, Rotherham, is charged with four counts of indecent assault.

Mr Tariq of Gerard Road, Rotherham is charged with two counts of indecent assault.