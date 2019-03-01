Tom Bell death: Eleventh arrest in boxer shooting probe
- 1 March 2019
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell, bringing the total number of arrests to 11.
Mr Bell was shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
A 22-year-old woman from Doncaster was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.
Two men have been charged with murder and eight others arrested.