Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Taylor rammed a police car with a 7.5-tonne lorry

A man who caused havoc by driving in the wrong direction on a motorway for several miles has been jailed for 28 months.

John Taylor rammed a police car with a 7.5-tonne lorry before joining the M18 in Doncaster on 10 January.

Taylor drove into oncoming traffic and performed U-turns in the carriageway before dumping the lorry and running through three lanes of traffic.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Taylor, 30, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Taylor, of Riverside Traveller Park in Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, also admitted breaching a suspended sentence and two counts of assaulting police officers.

In making his escape, he jumped out of the vehicle, and was found by police hiding in a caravan.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption At Sheffield Crown Court, John Taylor was also banned from driving for six years

Following the sentencing, held on Monday, DC William McClean said: "He endangered countless lives that day through his reckless and dangerous actions.

"One of the police officers involved in the pursuit suffered minor injuries that day, thankfully no members of the public or drivers were harmed as a result of his actions."